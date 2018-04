Taco Soup | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 c. chopped onion

2 celery ribs with leaves, chopped

1/4 c. chopped green pepper

1 2/3 c. canned crushed tomatoes

1/4 c. ketchup

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. steak sauce

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/4 tsp. ground mustard

1/4 tsp. paprika

8 to 10 hamburger or hoagie buns, split

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the beef, onion, celery and green pepper until meat is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender; drain.

Stir in the next nine ingredients.

Simmer, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Spoon about 1/2 c. meat mixture onto each bun.