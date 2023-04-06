Tai defends Biden administration ag trade policy in major speech

“Whether you have a college degree or not, whether you have five employees or 500, whether you are a small dairy farmer in Wisconsin or a steelworker in Pennsylvania — trade should work for more Americans and help build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.

“This is our worker-centered approach to trade, and it is at the heart of everything we are doing.”

Speaking of the European Union, Tai said that “after we resolved trade irritants that we inherited, we opened markets for U.S. rice, wheat, corn, shellfish and beef exports to the EU.”

Tai continued, “USTR’s nimble team continues to open key markets around the world for U.S. ag products.

“With Japan, we have a new safeguard agreement to export more U.S. beef. And just last week, we announced that U.S. producers will be able to export more ethanol to Japan.

“We also opened access for pork and pecan exports to India, which were longstanding issues.”

She noted that “U.S. agricultural exports reached a record $202 billion last year. And we will continue to fight aggressively on behalf of American farmers to ensure that they can compete and win on the global stage.

Ag trade lobbyists have continued to push the administration to embark on trade negotiations that would reduce tariffs in other countries, but Tai said the administration is “focusing on common sense, trade-facilitative measures. That includes tackling non-tariff barriers, which are real and can be more significant hurdles than tariffs, especially for our small-and-medium sized businesses.”

She used potatoes as an example.

“U.S. farmers have tried to export fresh potatoes to the entire Mexican market for a quarter of a century,” Tai said. “High tariffs were not the problem — Mexico has no tariffs on our fresh potatoes. Rather, regulatory barriers were standing in the way.

“But last year, our administration finally resolved this issue, opening up new opportunities for U.S. potato growers.”Tai continued, “A lot of what we are doing in Asia with the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is focused on addressing similar non-tariff barriers to help our smaller companies compete and thrive in the region.”

Under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, Tai also noted, “We are also pressing Canada to ensure U.S. dairy farmers are treated fairly, and that Mexico addresses our concerns with the energy sector and with agricultural biotechnology.”

In the lecture and in a fireside chat with Padideh Ala’i, professor of law and director of International and Comparative Legal Studies at American University Washington College of Law, Tai also focused on broader trade issues and answered questions.

She said that the Biden administration is committed to the World Trade Organization and “leading the way to transform the institution so that it can better promote basic shared values — like fair competition, transparency, and the respect for the rule of law — and address pressing issues like the climate crisis.”

But she also noted that the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade that was set up in 1947, the predecessor of the WTO, was composed of “like-minded members” and that the WTO has grown to 164 members, not all of whom share the same values. With this broader membership, it’s necessary to “make more explicit” what those values are, she said. Reform of the WTO, she said, must go beyond the appellate body that is supposed to resolve dispute resolutions.

Regionalization, she added, is part of the solution to the issues surrounding supply chains that became apparent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to a question from the audience, Tai said the United States must engage more with Africa because by 2050 one in four people on the earth will be African.

If a way is not found to incorporate Africa more into the world economy, “we are in for a lot of trouble,” but the United States, especially with the diaspora of African-Americans, could partner with Africa to harness economic growth that could benefit the entire world, she said.