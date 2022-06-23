Tai tells appropriators USTR will emphasize enforcement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told the Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which oversees USTR, that President Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget request features $76.54 million for USTR, including $61.54 million as an appropriation to USTR and $15 million allocated through the Trade Enforcement Fund.

But in her opening statement, Tai emphasized that the administration is focused on enforcement of trade agreements.

Tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by the previous administration are providing “significant” leverage and removing them is unlikely to have a major impact on inflation, Tai said, according to a Washington Trade Daily account.

She also said the White House has not made decisions about removing the tariffs on Chinese goods.

“The China tariffs in my view are a significant piece of leverage and a trade negotiator never walks away from leverage,” Tai said at the hearing.

The question the administration is grappling with is how to convert the leverage “into a strategic program that will strengthen American competitiveness and defend our interests in a global economy in which China will continue to play,” Tai said.