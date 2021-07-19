Tai visits Wisconsin farm with Kind

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visited a Wisconsin farm in the company of Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., on Friday.

Tai said seeing the farm is important to her efforts to secure markets for American farm products, reported WXOW, a Wisconsin TV station.

In a readout of the visit to the Hamburg Hills Farm, owned and operated by the Servais family, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Tai and Kind “hosted a roundtable with local farmers and small business owners to discuss how trade policy can better help the farming and agriculture industry and its workers.”

“Ambassador Tai emphasized the importance of making sure farmers, including those from small and family-owned farms, and agricultural workers have a seat at the table as trade policy is developed. She also discussed the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s commitment to ensuring that farmers can bring their products to new markets and expand their customer bases.”

The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation commended Kind and Tai for hosting a trade forum at which “dairy farmers had the opportunity to voice their concerns and priorities for dairy exports with Ambassador Tai and highlight the impact of trade policy on American dairy producers.”

“On behalf of dairy producers and their cooperatives, NMPF thanks Congressman Kind for his ongoing advocacy in securing trade opportunities for dairy farmers in Wisconsin and nationwide,” said NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern.

“We’re grateful that Ambassador Tai and hardworking USTR staff are pursuing a dispute settlement case to finally secure Canadian market access granted under USMCA.”

Tai also met with members of the Hmong community at the La Crosse Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency.

In a readout of that visit, USTR said, “During the conversation, Ambassador Tai stressed the importance of engaging communities of color that have often been overlooked to hear how trade has impacted their lives, families, and businesses.”

“The ambassador and Rep. Kind acknowledged the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, and the incredible resilience of the Asian American community in the face of racism and bigotry.

“Ambassador Tai also highlighted the important role of the La Crosse Hmong community in the manufacturing sector and the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to making once-in-a-generation investments in American manufacturing that create good paying jobs and strengthen the middle class.”