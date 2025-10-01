Taiwan Goodwill Mission signs letter of intent to purchase 132M bushels of US wheat

Representatives from the Taiwan Flour Millers Association and U.S. Wheat Associates signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 3.6 million metric tons (MMT) (132.3 million bushels) of U.S. wheat between 2026 and 2029. During a signing ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 17, 2025, the Taiwanese delegation signed the purchase commitment, which has an estimated value of $1.296 billion.



“Taiwan and the United States enjoy a close and long-standing partnership built on a shared dedication to wheat quality and reliability,” said Jim Pellman, USW chairman and wheat farmer from North Dakota. “U.S. ag exports, particularly U.S. wheat, enjoy an excellent reputation in Taiwan. In turn, we as American farmers place great value on the relationship with our customers in Taiwan.”



The United States is one of Taiwan’s largest sources of agricultural products, supplying more than one-fifth of the country’s ag imports. For wheat, Taiwan ranked as the fifth largest market in the 2024/2025 marketing year, importing nearly 949,000 metric tons (MT) (34.9 million bushels) of U.S. hard red winter (HRW), hard red spring (HRS) and soft white (SW) wheat. Since 1998, 14 Taiwan Agricultural Goodwill Missions have traveled to the United States, resulting in the import of 27.4 MMT (1.0 billion bushels) from the United States, worth an estimated $8.0 billion.



The Taiwan Goodwill Mission is part of Taiwan’s efforts to foster greater mutual understanding and cooperation, as well as strengthen trade relations and friendship with the United States. Along with its intent to purchase U.S. wheat, the team also signed letters of intent with the U.S. Soybean Export Council and the U.S. Grains & Bioproducts Council to purchase U.S. soybeans and corn, respectively.



After visiting Washington, D.C., flour millers on the mission will travel to South Dakota, Montana and Idaho. There, they will gain a firsthand look at U.S. wheat production and meet the growers responsible for supplying high-quality wheat to Taiwan. TFMA representatives will also sign additional letters of intent, recognizing the importance of state wheat partners in providing a reliable supply of high-quality wheat to Taiwan flour millers.



“The partnership between TFMA, USW, and U.S. wheat producers has been built on trust and collaboration for nearly six decades,” Pellman said. “We thank the Taiwan Goodwill Mission for coming to the United States and our TFMA counterparts for their strong preference for U.S. wheat.”

