Taking money from Bezos not a good idea

As you may have heard or read, the Angus Foundation and its Angus Genetics Inc. and other partners received a grant worth $4.85 million from Bezos Earth Fund and Global Methane Hub, funded by Bezos, to reduce methane emissions from livestock. This is just part of a $27.4 million global plot to target methane emissions from livestock.

If I were a cattle producer I would not be a fan of taking money from Jeff Bezos who has pledged much more of his fortune into fake meat.

“The Bezos Earth Fund has significantly expanded its commitment to developing sustainable alternatives to conventional meat, boosting its investment from an initial $60 million to $100 million to establish a network of research centers focused on plant-based, fermented, and cultivated proteins,” according to a June 6, 2025 article in VegOut Magazine. The article continued, “The expanded $100 million commitment is part of the Bezos Earth Fund’s broader $1 billion pledge to transform global food systems by 2030 . The fund, established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a $10 billion commitment to fight climate change, has positioned sustainable proteins as a critical component of reducing agriculture’s environmental footprint.”

I guess this just proves that Bezos is one smart cookie. Just imagine if his methane reduction efforts don’t pan out, he can just rail against the dangers of the livestock methane emissions and gush about fake meat and how it will save the world.

And, in the meantime, he will scoop up all the failed fake meat businesses, of which there are plenty.

Soon his taste-bud-less followers, whose brains have been addled by a lack of meat-based protein, will flock to fake meat.

If you think that Bezos has some sort of love of farmers and ranchers, check out his Bezos Earth Fund website that says, “Agroecosystems are now the single largest ecosystem on the planet and agriculture is the primary driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss. And the food system is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.”

The website also reads, “As part of our ‘yes, and ‘ approach to food systems, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to feeding 10 billion people. Yes, we need to invest in livestock, and strive to reduce methane emissions and bring about more sustainable production practices . And, if we’re to stay within the Paris climate goals as the world’s population grows, some of the sharply increasing demand for meat needs to come from alternative proteins with a fraction of the emissions and a vastly reduced land footprint.”

I think it would behoove the Angus Foundation and its Angus Genetics Inc. to put it money into proving that Bezos and others that that are wrong about the dangers of livestock methane emissions.

Furthermore, instead of concentrating on livestock methane emissions, we should be more worried about real polluters like manufacturing plants and the airline industry, or maybe even space travel.

Furthermore, Bezos isn’t the one to talk about methane emissions as he peddles products that are made and packed up for distribution using questionable manufacturing processes. And he uses a fleet of vehicles to deliver those products.

Bezos also owns a huge yacht, called Koru, that according to an analysis by Indiana University produces at least 7,154 tons of planet-warming gases each year, which is 450 times the average American’s annual carbon impact.

I think Bezos should worry more about his own environmental impact before he seeks to put livestock producers out of business.