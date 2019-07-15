Tarbert sworn in as CFTC chairman

New Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert takes the oath of office this morning from Judge Douglas Ginsburg alongside his family.

Photo courtesy CFTC

Heath Tarbert was sworn in as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today for a term that extends until April 13, 2024.

“America’s futures, swaps, and options markets are the global standard,” Tarbert said in a news release.

“Their integrity is essential to the economic security of every American, particularly our farmers and ranchers. I look forward to working with each commissioner and the talented staff at the CFTC to ensure our derivatives markets remain vibrant and wrongdoers are held accountable,” Tarbert said.

“At its core, the CFTC is a guardian of the American free-enterprise system. Opportunities and threats await us, and we will be ready. Whether it be unfinished business or the unwritten future, now is the time to act, and I intend to hit the ground running.”

Most recently, Tarbert served as Treasury assistant secretary for international markets and subsequently as Treasury acting undersecretary for international affairs.

As Tarbert was sworn in, advocates for cryptocurrencies are searching for clues about his views on alternative currencies, Cointelegraph reported.