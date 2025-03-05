Tariffs dominate last day of Commodity Classic

Discussing challenges facing American agriculture at the general session of the Commodity Classic in Denver on Tuesday, from left: Ross Shafer (moderator), Amy France of the National Sorghum Producers, Kenneth Hartman Jr. of the National Corn Growers Association, Greg Petras of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Keeff Felty of the National Association of Wheat Growers and Caleb Ragland of the American Soybean Association. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

DENVER — The tariffs that President Trump imposed on products from Mexico, Canada and China on Tuesday and the following plunge in grain prices dominated the discussions at the last day of the Commodity Classic, the meeting of corn, soybean, sorghum and wheat growers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Reacting to Trump’s statements on Truth Social on Monday that farmers should plan to sell their crops inside the United States, that he would put tariffs on imported crops, and that they should “have fun,” American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland, a soy farmer from Magnolia, Ky., said in a statement: “Farmers are frustrated.”

“Tariffs are not something to take lightly and ‘have fun’ with. Not only do they hit our family businesses squarely in the wallet, but they rock a core tenet on which our trading relationships are built, and that is reliability. Being able to reliably supply a quality product to them consistently.”

Ragland explained, “As the No. 1 export crop for the U.S., soybean producers face huge, disproportionate impacts from trade flow disruptions, particularly to China, which is our largest market. And we know foreign soybean producers in Brazil and other countries are expecting abundant crops this year and are primed to meet any demand stemming from a renewed U.S.-China trade war. Soybean farmers still have not fully recovered market volumes from the damaging impacts of the 2018 trade war, and this will further exacerbate economic hardship on our farmers.”

Ragland said of Mexico and Canada, “ASA represents nearly half a million farmers in the United States who grow soybeans, and those farmers rely on two-way trade coming in and out of Mexico and Canada. Not only are those two markets vital for the export of whole soybeans, soy meal and soy oil, but we also rely on them for fertilizer and other products needed to successfully produce our crops. For instance, around 87% of the potash we use here in the U.S. is imported from Canada.”

ASA also noted that “farmers are in a more tentative financial situation in 2025” than they were in 2018 when Trump first imposed tariffs.

“Commodity prices are down nearly 50% from three years ago. And, they are operating their farms during a time when costs for land and inputs like seed, pesticides and fertilizer are high, meaning much slimmer margins and less savings to draw from when tariffs make circumstances go south,” ASA added.

Other farm leaders used a softer tone as they asked Trump to resolve the tariff situation quickly.

National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. said, “Farmers are facing a troubling economic landscape due to rising input costs and declining corn prices.

“We ask President Trump to quickly negotiate agreements with Mexico, Canada and China that will benefit American farmers while addressing issues important to the United States.

“We call on our trading partners to work with the president to resolve these issues so that that we can restore vital market access,” Hartman said.

The International Dairy Foods Association said, “The U.S. dairy industry urges the Trump administration to quickly resolve the ongoing tariff concerns with Canada, Mexico, and China — America’s top agricultural trading partners. A prolonged tariff war will deliver significant economic damage to American dairy farmers, processors, and the rural communities, and therefore we urge the administration to resolve these tariffs as soon as possible. While we recognize that China and Canada have yet to fulfill the promises made in the Phase One and U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreements, respectively, prolonged tariffs will further diminish market access. We strongly urge the administration to both resolve U.S. dairy’s trade barriers with these markets and the newly announced tariffs.”

“The president believes tariffs are necessary to address the opioid crisis in the United States. We urge Mexico and Canada to take U.S. concerns seriously,” said Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “Mexico and Canada are valuable trading partners that American agriculture depends on, and trade with those countries is critical to the well-being of dairy farmers. Let’s focus on getting the concerns ironed out quickly so we can focus on bolstering these critical trade relationships. Then, let’s put those tariff tools to work, driving change with the trading partner that’s brushed off U.S. concerns for far too long — the European Union.”

Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, added, “Dairy farmers and manufacturers are counting on a swift resolution to this impasse and urge a redoubling of efforts at the negotiating table to find a workable way forward that addresses U.S. national security concerns while also preserving export flows that are vital to supporting American farmers and workers. We’re eager to focus on working with the administration on expanding global opportunities for American dairy products in ways that build on the existing base of sales to our trading partners.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farmers support the goals of ensuring security and fair trade with other nations, but additional tariffs, along with expected retaliatory tariffs, will take a toll on rural America.

“Farmers and ranchers are concerned with the decision to impose increased tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China — our top trading partners.

“Last year, the U.S. exported more than $83 billion in agricultural products to the three countries.

“Approximately 85% of our total potash supply — a key ingredient in fertilizer — is imported from Canada. For the third straight year, farmers are losing money on almost every major crop planted. Adding even more costs and reducing markets for American agricultural goods could create an economic burden some farmers may not be able to bear.

“We ask the president to continue working with our international partners to find ways to resolve disagreements quickly, so farmers can focus on feeding families in America and abroad,” Duvall said.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom said, “USMEF is obviously disappointed that no agreements have yet been reached that would avoid or postpone tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as the tariff increase on goods from China.”

“We are reviewing the retaliatory measures announced by Canada and China and are watching for details on the response from Mexico. These three markets accounted for $8.4 billion in U.S. red meat exports last year, including nearly $4 billion to Mexico,” Halstrom said.

“While the United States is the primary supplier of pork and beef to Mexico, U.S. red meat has already been facing heightened competition in this critical market.

“Last year, U.S. beef exports equated to more than $415 per fed steer or heifer slaughtered and pork exports equated to more than $66 per head slaughtered. These exports, a large share of which are underutilized cuts and variety meat, help producers maximize the value of every animal produced and allow U.S. consumers to enjoy more of the cuts they prefer,” Halstrom said.

Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI – The Food Industry Association, said, “The food industry has very thin profit margins — just 1.6% for retailers and 7.5% for food manufacturers. Although food retailers have long done everything in their power to keep food prices as low as possible for their customers, faced with significant new cost pressures from tariffs, the food industry will have little choice but to pass on these import taxes to remain in business and continue serving customers.”

American Seed Trade Association President and CEO Andy LaVigne said, “The news of additional tariffs, as well as expected retaliatory tariffs, introduce significant uncertainty that will negatively impact those who help grow the food, feed, fiber, and fuel for millions of American families.

“The ability to move seed internationally is a fundamental component of the years-long research and development pipelines that allow U.S. farmers to have access to the best seeds and agricultural innovations in the world. We encourage the Trump administration to quickly come to a resolution with our trading partners that benefits both our national security and our food security.”

As a panel of economists discussed the outlook for agriculture, an Iowa farmer asked whether Trump understands that farmers are “one year away from the farm crisis of the 1980s.”

The economists representing the American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association and the Agriculture Department did not answer the question directly, but they acknowledged that 2025 is likely to be a tough year for crop producers.

Scott Geritt, chief economist for the ASA, told the farmers they should look at crop insurance and the farm bill.

Krista Swanson, lead economist for NCGA, urged farmers to look at what costs they can control.

Seth Meyer, chief economist at the Agriculture Department, noted that he is a civil servant who takes direction from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Meyer noted that every one of Trump’s executive orders on energy includes biofuels.