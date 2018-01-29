Tax reform workshop Feb. 15 at Bridgeport, Neb.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is now law, but there are still questions regarding the implications of this legislation. A tax reform workshop is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport, Neb., to discuss changes that businesses and individuals can expect.

The workshop will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Refreshments and handouts will be provided. Registration is requested by calling the Morrill County Extension Office at (308) 262-1022.

This workshop will help area farmers and ranchers understand the impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs act on their 2018 tax liability. Topics will include:

· Individual tax changes — new tax brackets, increased standard deduction, elimination of the person exemption, changes to itemization and more.

· Business tax changes — 199 and 199A business income deductions, 179 business expense deductions, bonus depreciation and more.

To register call the Morrill County Extension Office at (308) 262-1022.

For more information or assistance, please contact Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator, phone: (308) 632-1247 or e-mail jgroskopf2@un.edu.