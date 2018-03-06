Tax reform workshop March 14 at Scottsbluff, Neb.
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is now law, but there are still questions regarding the implications of this legislation. A tax reform workshop is scheduled for March 14 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The workshop is free to attend. Registration is requested by calling Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.
This workshop will help area farmers and ranchers understand the impacts of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on their 2018 tax liability. Topics will include:
·Individual tax changes – new tax brackets, increased standard deduction, elimination of the person exemption, changes to itemization and more.
·Business tax changes – 199 and 199A business income deductions, 179 business expense deductions, bonus depreciation and more.
For more information or assistance, contact Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator, phone: (308) 632-1247 or email jgroskopf2@un.edu.