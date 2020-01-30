Taylor continues winning streak at FWSSR; Reiner advances to semifinals

Wyoming’s Cole Reiner rode Andrews Rodeo’s horse Gypsy Rose to win the seventh performance of bareback riding at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s ProRodeo Tournament Jan. 29.

FWSSR photo by James Phifer

FORT WORTH, Texas – The excitement at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues to build with each bracket in the new FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament.

Bracket four of seven got underway on Wednesday night with several contestants building on momentum from rodeos already held this season. Carly Taylor from Andersonville, Tenn., won the barrel racing last Sunday at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, riding her great mare Diva Dinero.

Her success in the winter building rodeos held in conjunction with stock shows continued in the new Dickies Arena when she won the first round of the bracket with 16.54 seconds. That added $1,760 to her checking account and set her up for a qualification to the tournament’s semifinals. She will compete again on Thursday night and that will determine her next competition.

Jace Melvin calls South Dakota home as that is where his family ranch is and where he learned the cowboy skills that now make him a successful rodeo contestant. Melvin moved to Texas to attend Tarleton State University. He was part of the rodeo team there and got his bachelor’s degree. He also decided he liked Texas enough to make a second home there.

Melvin, who competes in the steer wrestling and lives at Morgan Mill, stopped the clock in 4.4 seconds, good enough for first place. He finished 24th in the 2019 standings and is hoping to be among the top 15 who qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this year.

This season has been his best since joining the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2015. Prior to Fort Worth’s rodeo, he was ranked sixth. If he keeps it up through September, he will be headed to his first NFR. But first he has his eye on the traditional championship buckle that is given to the champions at Fort Worth.

There is a famous bareback rider from Kaycee, Wyo., that became a household name with a successful career in music – Chris LeDoux. Cole Reiner is hoping to continue the legacy from the western Wyoming town in the rodeo arena.

Reiner made an 87-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s Gypsy Rose to win the bareback riding. The 2019 Rookie of the Year earned $1,760 for his ride and is a favorite to advance to the semifinals. He is currently 10th in the world standings.

The second round of Bracket 4 will start at 7:30 on Thursday night where the contestants who advance to the semifinals and wildcard will be determined.

The following are unofficial results from the seventh performance of the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Bareback riding: 1, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 87 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Gypsy Rose, $1,760. 2, (tie) Mike Fred, Wamego, Kan., and Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 83.5 points and $1,100 each. 4, Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 4.4 seconds, $1,760. 2, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 4.5, $1,320. 3, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.9, $880. 4, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 6.3, $440.

Breakaway Roping: 1, J.J. Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 2.3 seconds, $1,760. 2, Jordan Jo Fabrizio, Canyon, Texas, 2.8, $1,320. 3, Amber Crawford, Springtown, Texas, 11.8, $880. 4, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 12.3, $440.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender, $1,760. 2, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 74, $1,320. 3, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 82.5, $880. 4, Treyson Antonick, Overton, Texas, 78, $440.

Tie-down Roping: 1, (tie) Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, and Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 8.4 seconds, $1,540. 3, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.9, $880. 4, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 11.0, $440.

Team Roping: 1, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, and Dillon Wingereid, Stephenville, Texas, 5.3 seconds, $1,760 each. 2, Bitt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 6.1, $1,320 each. 3, Doyle Thomas Hoskins, Prunedale, Calif., and Monty Joe Petska, Turlock, Calif., 8.3, $880 each. 4, Joshua and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 11.3, $440 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., 16.54 seconds, $1,760. 2, Hailey Lockwood, Cotulla, Texas, 16.58, $1,320. 3, Callahan Tryan, Huntley, Mont., 16.78, $880. 4, Leia Pleumer, Bosque Farms, N.M., 16.80, $440.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas, 82 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Google This, $4,400.