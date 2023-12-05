Taylor opens application for trade mission to Korea

Taylor

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor will lead the agribusiness trade mission to Seoul, South Korea, on March 25-28, 2024.

USDA is inviting U.S. exporters who wish to participate in this trade mission to submit applications.

“North Asian markets are a source of stability for U.S. exports and an opportunity for market share expansion due to its heavy reliance on food imports and underlying macroeconomic growth,” Taylor said in a news release on Monday.

“While the Republic of Korea is already one of our top export markets, we see tremendous potential for growth as the demand for health and fitness, ready-to-eat, and convenience products is growing, providing a great opportunity for U.S. exporters to expand their sales in the region.”

U.S. exporters who wish to participate in this agribusiness trade mission must apply online by Dec. 18.