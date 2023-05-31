Taylor to lead ag trade mission to Japan

Taylor

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor will lead an agricultural trade mission to Japan, June 5-8.

The delegation includes leaders of businesses, state departments of agriculture, and commodity groups.

“As one of the world’s leading economies, Japan is an important market for U.S. food and agriculture exports. It is an incredible honor to lead this delegation as we work to expand our bilateral trade relationship even further,” said Taylor. “I am extremely pleased by the diverse set of businesses in our delegation as we connect many women-, minority-, and veteran-owned U.S. agribusinesses with potential business partners in Japan.”

Japan is the fourth-largest market for U.S. food and agricultural exports, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service noted. “In 2022, U.S. exports matched the previous record, totaling $14.6 billion, with exports of soybeans, dairy and other products reaching new highs. The United States is vital to ensuring food security in Japan, with nearly a quarter of all Japan’s food and agricultural imports coming from U.S. exporters,” FAS added.

While in Japan, trade mission participants will engage directly with potential buyers, receive in-depth market briefings from FAS and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits.

Taylor will be joined by Idaho State Director of Agriculture Chanel Tewalt, Indiana State Director of Agriculture Don Lamb, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Nebraska Director of Agriculture Sherry Vinton, North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture Doug Goehring, and officials from the California, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Washington, and Wisconsin state departments of agriculture and 40 agricultural businesses and trade groups listed in a news release.