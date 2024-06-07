Taylor to lead indigenous trade mission to Canada

Taylor

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor will head the first USDA trade mission focused on selling products made in Indian Country and by the Native Hawaiian community June 17-20 to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, USDA announced.

Taylor will be joined by 15 tribal agribusinesses and 13 Native Nations agricultural leaders.

“This trade mission will be a conduit for enhancing the already existing trade network between agriculturalists belonging to Canada and U.S. Native Nations, as well as the Native Hawaiian community,” Taylor said in a news release. “USDA is proud to be collaborating with the Intertribal Agricultural Council and the Department of the Interior’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations to bring forward more Native Nations farmers and agribusinesses into exporting and foreign market diversification.”

“Community is an ever-present characteristic of American agriculture, but especially for native food and agri-systems,” said Taylor.

“USDA and the Intertribal Agricultural Council share a commitment to promoting the authenticity and enriched nature of growing, harvesting and consuming indigenous foods and agricultural products. Other markets around the world also recognize this uniqueness in American agriculture and are interested in importing these high-quality products.”

In addition to business-to-business meetings, trade mission delegates will take part in high-level policy discussions on important issues facing indigenous producers and agricultural communities in the United States and Canada, USDA said.

These engagements will bring together leaders and experts from indigenous communities in both countries.

On the trade mission, Taylor will be joined by Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat; Intertribal Agricultural Council Board President Harlan Beaulieu; and officials from the Maine, North Carolina and Oregon agriculture departments.