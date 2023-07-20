Taylor to lead October Trade mission to Malaysia, Singapore

Taylor

Taylor

Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor will lead an agribusiness trade mission to Malaysia and Singapore from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, and USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service is now accepting applications through Aug. 2 from U.S. exporters who wish to participate in the trade mission, FAS said Wednesday.

“Malaysia and Singapore are important markets in our efforts to diversify prospects for U.S. food and agricultural exports in Southeast Asia. These markets provide both a source of stability for American exports and a tremendous opportunity to further expand U.S. trade in the region,” Taylor said.

“Consumer demand for U.S. products in both Malaysia and Singapore are on the rise, making this agribusiness trade mission extremely timely. It gives U.S. exporters a wonderful opening to build and strengthen their relationships with local importers,” Taylor added.

Trade mission participants will travel to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, connecting with key importers and learning first-hand from government and industry leaders about local market conditions, FAS said.

Malaysia relies on imports of many key agricultural products, including wheat, rice, protein meal, dairy products, beef, and most deciduous and citrus fruits. U.S. agricultural and related products exports to Malaysia reached $1.13 billion in 2022. Consumer-oriented products represent nearly half of the total U.S. food and agriculture exports to Malaysia, reflecting growing consumer demand and the burgeoning food service sector. Other U.S. products, including soybeans, processed fruits and, vegetables, tree nuts, and prepared foods, also remain popular in the country. Malaysia is a major food processing hub, re-exporting throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

Singapore is an important logistical hub, hosting headquarters for many key buyers of agricultural and food products in the Asia-Pacific region, FAS noted. U.S. agricultural exports to Singapore grew 190% from 2012 to 2022, reaching a record $1.4 billion in 2022. Small and highly urbanized, Singapore depends on food imports from a variety of suppliers. Singapore classifies as a high-income country, providing a sophisticated market for many U.S. consumer-oriented products, FAS said.