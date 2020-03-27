TD Angus at Rishel Ranch

Lot 21 the high selling bull at TD Angus sired by Casino Bomber N33.

• TFP Rep: Drew Feller

• Date of Sale: March 20, 2020

• Location: North Platte, Neb.

• Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages

• 66 Older Bulls average $7,420

• 184 Yearling Bulls average $5,312

• 40 Open Heifers average $5,056

• 509 Commercial Open Heifers average $1,263

Top Bulls

• Lot 21 at $37,000 was T/D Bomber 8351. DOB: 08/22/2018. Sired by Casino Bomber N33; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, CA.

• Lot 17 at $30,000 was T/D Enhance 8445. DOB: 07/30/2018. Sired by Sydgen Enhance; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY.

• Lot 95 at $26,000 was T/D Calvary 9173. DOB: 2/12/2019. Sired by JVC Calvary V3336; MGS: B/R Magnum 399. He sold to McWherter Farms of Desden, TN.

• Lot 5 at $22, 500 was T/D Calvary 8345. DOB: 8/21/2018. Sired by JVC Calvary V3336; MGS: Basin Payweight 1682. He sold to Denny Danielson of York, NE.

• Lot 1 at $19,000 was T/D Nationwide 8330. DOB: 08/14/2018. Sired by B/R Nationwide 69; MGS: Connealy Impression. He sold to Jason Jagels of Davenport, NE.

Top Heifers

• Lot 314 at $12,500 was T/D Lass 9137. DOB: 2/5/2019. Sired by Casino Bomber N33; MGS: SAV Privilege 3030. She sold to Jocko Valley Cattle of Arlee, MT.

• Lot 313 at $11,000 was T/D Evergreen 9153. DOB: 2/7/2019. Sired by Casino Bomber N33; MGS: Vermillion Privilege C265. She sold to Jocko Valley Cattle of Arlee, MT. ❖