Teachers Appreciation Resource Fair to be held June 11

The West Greeley Conservation District, in partnership with over 20 local businesses and organizations, are hosting a Teacher Appreciation Resource Fair on Friday, June 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Houston Gardens, 515 23rd Ave., Greeley — the district’s beautiful eight-acre outdoor classroom, nature center and community gardens. Each organization will have materials, online urls, handouts, posters, curriculum guides, lists of guest speakers willing to visit classrooms, locations for field trips, booklets, brochures, tools connected to a wide scope of learning in a variety of disciplines to enhance learning and lessons for their students and to support teachers.

Teachers are asked to preregister by emailing their name, school, grade they serve, and subject they teach along with the hour they will attend: 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. to kristi.helzer@wgcd.org questions can be answered by calling Kristi at (970) 534-2320.

Parking is available in the Boys & Girls Club parking lot, 2400 W. 4th Street to enter through Houston’s west entrance (look for the flags) or in Madison Elementary School’s parking lot, 500 24th Ave. and enter through the south alley.

Sign-up for the prize giveaways and enjoy your hour discovering all the opportunities available here in Weld County. Please wear comfortable shoes and enjoy a tour of the five Colorado Ecosystems represented on the Houston property. Unwind and enjoy a dose of nature to refresh your spirits and release the stress you’ve managed over the past 15 months. We are honoring social distancing and teacher safety while conquering Nature Deficit Disorder in this outdoor setting. Get your WGCD bag to gather your chosen materials that will serve you well. Enjoy refreshments and depart when your hour is up.

We are looking forward to meeting teachers K-12 throughout Weld County.

Acknowledge all the groups listed on the flyer that will be present to engage with you and notice the generosity from local businesses that donated prizes to honor our teachers.