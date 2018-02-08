Teague announces election bid for Colorado’s district 65

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Laura Teague, a long-time resident of Morgan County, is seeking the office of the 65th house representative seat in the Colorado Legislature.

Teague, district two Morgan County commissioner, is reaching the completion of her final term as county commissioner in Morgan County, Colorado, having provided effective leadership in her county for over nine years. Her tenure on the board followed Jon Becker's departure when he left to serve the district in the House of Representatives.

Teague and her family founded and operate a diversified agricultural business, including farming, ranching and cattle feeding in northeastern Colorado. She understands the importance and far-reaching impact of the state's legislative body and its decisions in the regulatory environment that her business operates in. Hers is a strong voice ensuring the success of the rural community where she has raised her family. She is completing two terms on the Air Quality Control Commission and served on the Northeast Colorado Board of Health for more than eight years. Teague has demonstrated the importance of maintaining a seat at the table and is committed to providing a trustworthy voice for her rural, agricultural community in an urban-driven decision-making body.

"I am passionate about enhancing the assets of northeast Colorado, striving to make it a place where we can grow our own successful professionals that want to stay rural and stay home," she said. "We have worked hard to grow our business and community — we want our children to return and raise their families here. In addition, county government has given me such a broad perspective of my community and given me the ability to reflect effectively on a very diverse array of issues and needs."