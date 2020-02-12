Team roping record falls at San Antonio Rodeo

Dustin Bird of Cut Bank, Mont., and Levi Tyan of Wallace, Neb., set a new team roping record at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo on Tuesday night. They stopped the clock in 3.5 seconds for the win.

Scott M Foley | San Antonio Rodeo photo by Scott

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Nobody was more surprised to set a new team roping arena record at the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo than the men that stopped the clock in 3.5 seconds.

Two years ago, Coleman Proctor and Billy Jack Saebens had the fast time of the rodeo at 3.7 seconds. That was the record in the AT&T Center. That same year, Proctor and Saebens went on to be crowned the San Antonio Rodeo champions.

Now, Dustin Bird of Cut Bank, Mont., and Levi Tyan from Wallace, Neb., are hoping for similar results. They roped together here for the very first time. In fact, they hadn’t even met each other until they got here. Both had qualified and after entering the rodeo, they got paired up.

Their first outing didn’t go well, and they came up empty. But with everything to gain in the second round, they went for it and made history together. They will have their third steer on Wednesday night and are in good position to be back here for the Semifinals. They will go their separate ways after they rope Wednesday and meet back up in San Antonio later. Bird is going to Arizona for more rodeos and Tyan is going back to Nebraska to work on the family ranch.

Shorty Garrett has been at the top of the saddle bronc riding leaderboard in both rounds of Bracket 3. He tied for the win in the first round then got to make the victory lap around the arena alone on Tuesday. That was because of an 82-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Zealous Departure.

Garrett, from Eagle Butte, S.D., finished three spots out of making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year. He is on fire this year and on track to be among the top 15 who ride for world championships next December. He just won Rodeo Rapid City in his home state of South Dakota and is currently third in the world standings.

Now, he is also making plans to be in the Alamo City for the Semifinals. He has already won $4,417 here and could add to that on Wednesday. The final round of Bracket 3 will begin at 7 p.m. in the AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

The following are unofficial results from the San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo, the 14-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Complete results are at http://www.sarodeo.com.

Bracket 3, round 2:

Bareback Riding: 1, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 89 points on Calgary Stampede’s Zulu Warrior, $2,500. 2, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 85, $2,000. 3, Paden Hurst, Huntsville, Texas, 83.5, $1,240. 4, Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., 81, $750.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.9 seconds, $2,500. 2, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Josh Clark, Belgrade, Mont., 4.0, $1,625 each. 4, (tie) Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., and Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.1, $375.

Team Roping: 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 3.5 seconds, $2,500.* 2, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1, $2,000. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 4.2, $1,250. 4, Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Lane Siggins, Eloy, Ariz., 6.7, $750.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 82 points on Calgary Stampede’s Zealous Departure, $2,500. 2, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80 and $1,625 each. 4, Logan James Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 77.5, $750.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, (tie) Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 7.9 seconds and $2,250 each. 3, Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.2, $1,240. 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 8.5, $750.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, Texas, 13.91 seconds, $2,500. 2, Christine Laughlin, Reddick, Fla., 14.30, $2,000. 3, Leia Pluemer, Bosque Farms, NM., and Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash., 14.36 and $1,000 each.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 86.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Valhalla, $2,750. 2, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 83.5, $2,250. 3, Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 67, $1,000.