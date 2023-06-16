Techno Geeks

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

There are “tests” for determining your age by health markers — wearing seat belts, having high blood pressure, being under or over weight, family history, and so on. Then there are the days when no test would be helpful; you just feel old. These are the days that involve technology, the daily changes in available gadgets.

Frighteningly enough, I am the computer whiz in my family, which mostly means I use the computer a great deal and have encountered many problems. I have learned how to fix some of them. It does not mean I have a clue about other technology. We hear iPad, smartphone, iPhone, apps, G4 and other terms that are common to those who spend the money and take the time to learn about them. Often these technos are younger than I or they work in the technology field. I’m pretty sure I’ve been most annoying to my younger family members when they come to visit and I pepper them with my questions as they roll their eyes. I have no desire to step up to any of these new devices, but it’s important to me to at least become somewhat fluent in the language.

Computers also change continually, though I’ve used the same one for several years. It gets the job done. For one thing, each time a new operating system has come out there are so many complaints about how the system doesn’t work that I conclude I need to stay with what does. One day I will likely have to move up and when I do, it will be a giant leap as the chasm will be wide.

Then there are the ebook readers. Sigh. I am an author and avid reader who does not like to read things on a screen, even a large sized one. There are various models and brands, and some books can be read only on epublications. Even if I bought into this, my most often asked question is, “In 10 years, how am I going to read the books I buy today?”

Think of all the good music on albums, eight-track tapes and even cassettes that is not accessible. The music is still there but without the machine to play the mediums, they remain silent. That is my biggest hesitation for not jumping on the ebook reader bandwagon. In addition, most of the books I purchase are nonfiction, history-related for research. Those I know I will consult again and I do not want to have to rely on a device to do so.

Perhaps the assumption is that we will not want to read the same book twice. After all, ebook readers can hold several thousand books, even though you can only read one book at a time. Every person I have talked to who has an ereader loves it but I’m not convinced. For those who read that way, good for you!

Sanders writes from the family farm in southwest South Dakota. She is in fourth of six generations in the same county, residing elsewhere during college including a year at the Sorbonne in Paris.