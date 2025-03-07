Meinzer

Audrey Powles

In order for there to be cows to calve out, there must first be heifers. If you have never been around heifers, imagine a bunch of junior high girls together. Lots of drama, lots of crying, some attitude and some destruction. If you are the person calving out these adolescent drama queens, you know all too well what I am talking about. Heifers require around the clock monitoring, because they are first time mothers, and because they are still immature. One way that we keep track of our heifers, and to keep all members of the crew informed as to what is going on, is a journal kept in the vet room of who has calved, and who hasn’t, along with comments on the drama queens. The log tends to get more detailed as calving goes along, and the commentary starts to reflect the attitudes of those calving the heifers.

March 1, 455 pushed her water bag out at 3:15. I’ll give her about an hour then I’ll check her again. Let the fun begin! I don’t think this year’s heifers will be all that bad, they were really calm when we brought them home last month to give them their calving shots.

4:20, one down, many more to go! The baby is up, and nursing and mom has her little bundle all cleaned up and polished. I knew this bunch of heifers was going to be a breeze!

March 5, 6:05. Holy heifers! Whose genius idea was it to synch these heifers and breed them all to calve in one cycle? 15 calves in the last four hours. The snow is starting to fall now and there’s a bunch of them looking pretty calvy. It’s probably a good idea to bring anything to the barn that looks like it might calve tonight. It’s a lot easier to let the mom bring the baby in the barn than for us to bring in the pair. Also, watch that 666 heifer, pretty sure that she might be Satan’s little sister. Every time we drive by, she digs a bigger hole in the ground pawing the dirt. She’s definitely going to be a problem child.

March 14, 3:30. Ok, who fed the heifers stupid pills today. 80 acre pasture and we all have to calve in the same corner where there’s a mudhole! 357 hasn’t calved yet, but because our butt hurts we’ll take the first walking milk machine we see. I locked her by herself in the outside pens so that she has to focus on life. Our problem child, 666 looks like she’s going to calve any day. Be careful with her, pretty sure she has a pen pal at the state penitentiary giving her life advice.

March 28, 7:18. Roses are red, and violets are blue, if 418 kicks that calf again, I’ll turn her into a tube of glue. Don’t take those hobbles off of her until she decides being a mother is more important than being the queen of the trophy wife club. I swear she missed the line for brains when they were passing them out. Oh and 666 decided to go into labor, of course she decided that instead of laying down to push it was easier to put our butt against the corner post for an hour. That heifer is nuttier than squirrel scat. She jumped three gates, rolled a four wheeler and they say Jim just has a minor concussion. I swear I’m never calving heifers again after this year. I had to play hide and seek with four doting mothers today who couldn’t remember where they put their own children. These heifers have been the biggest pain in the butt that I have ever been around. Thank goodness there are only a few left, of course they’ll probably take until May. Send help, coffee, or hard liquor. At this point, all three are just fine.

With calving underway, I’m wishing all my fellow ranchers the best of luck. Your safety is most important, remember that when you think the crazy cow needs a second chance in the herd. That’s all for this time. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.