Tell Your American Lamb Story Through ALB’s Video Contest

Would you like to be a Lambassador and help tell the story of American Lamb?

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is giving lamb producers the opportunity to tell their personal American Lamb story through a video contest. Three winners will be chosen, each receiving a $500 gift certificate to Premier 1 Supplies, donated by Premier 1, as well as being promoted through ALB’s social media channels as a Lambassador.

American consumers are hungry for information and insight into the producers of their food. They want to meet the farmers and ranchers putting American Lamb in the supermarket and on the restaurant table. Furthermore, they are interested in farm and ranch activities shared in an authentic format. The Industry Storytelling Video Contest enables producers to share their stories with consumers, letting them see the people behind the product, and the hard work and dedication to quality that goes into American Lamb. Winning videos will be used by ALB in its online and social media communications to consumers, such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and its website AmericanLamb.com.





Videos will be judged in three categories, with one winner from each:

Animal Care – Videos in this category will highlight the producer’s practices in caring for and protecting their sheep.

Care of Land – Videos will show how producers practice sustainability and care for the land under their stewardship.

Flocks and Family – These videos will highlight the producer’s family, showing how both the whole family, and individual family members, contribute to producing American Lamb, and how raising sheep has enriched their lives.

Videos should be 5 to 7 minutes in length. A horizontal orientation is preferred. They can be narrated or include natural background sound.

Entries can be submitted online to ALB, along with contact information. Questions can be directed to rae@americanlamb.com .

The contest runs through May 31.

The American Lamb Board is funded by the American Lamb Checkoff and is charged with building awareness and expanding demand for American Lamb and strengthening its position in the marketplace, thereby increasing the potential long-range economic growth of all industry sectors.