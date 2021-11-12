Telling the American lamb story to foodservice media

The American Lamb Board met with foodservice and trade magazine editors at the annual International Foodservice Editorial Council conference held recently in Annapolis. IFEC brings editors and public relations and marketing communications professionals together to exchange ideas, share resources and confer on editorial content for chefs and restauranteurs.

Mary Humann, ALB’s foodservice consultant, represented the American Lamb Board at IFEC. She discussed the lamb market and offered chef leads, recipes and images for American lamb menu items to align with editorial calendars. Meetings were held with editors of Catersource, Flavor and the Menu, Foodservice Director, FSR, National Culinary Review, Nation’s Restaurant News, Plate, Restaurant Business and more.

“We’re dedicated to telling the American lamb story to the trade restaurant media,” said Megan Wortman, executive director for the American Lamb Board. “While lamb sales to the foodservice industry have been disrupted in the last few years, we know that lamb will be back on menus as restaurants recover and thrive.”

The conference opened with a reception where Oolong-braised American Lamb Leg Tacos with Duck Fat Tortillas, Harissa and Smoked Oyster Chimichurri were served by the culinary team from Annapolis restaurant Sailor Oyster Bar.

Humann also participated in the IFEC board of directors meeting, completing her two-year term as an adviser to the board. IFEC is a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the overall quality of business-to-business communication within the foodservice industry and to promoting professional standards among its members.