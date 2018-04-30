Ten Pin Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1/4 c. vegetable oil

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 to 1 1/4 pounds ground beef

1/4 c. ranch dressing

1/4 c. crushed tortilla chips

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

4 slices jalapeno cheese

1 large tomato, sliced

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, and saute 12 to 15 minutes, or until browned.

Remove from heat, cover, set aside.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

In a medium bowl, combine ground beef, ranch dressing, tortilla chips, salt and pepper, mix well.

Divide mixture into four equal amounts and make four patties.

Grill patties 8 to 12 minutes, or until juices run clear, turning them halfway through cooking.

Place a slice of cheese on each burger 2 minutes before removing from grill.

When cheese is melted, remove from grill, top each with a tomato slice and sauteed onions.