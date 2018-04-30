 Ten Pin Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

1/4 c. vegetable oil
2 onions, thinly sliced
1 to 1 1/4 pounds ground beef
1/4 c. ranch dressing
1/4 c. crushed tortilla chips
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
4 slices jalapeno cheese
1 large tomato, sliced

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, and saute 12 to 15 minutes, or until browned.
Remove from heat, cover, set aside.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
In a medium bowl, combine ground beef, ranch dressing, tortilla chips, salt and pepper, mix well.
Divide mixture into four equal amounts and make four patties.
Grill patties 8 to 12 minutes, or until juices run clear, turning them halfway through cooking.
Place a slice of cheese on each burger 2 minutes before removing from grill.
When cheese is melted, remove from grill, top each with a tomato slice and sauteed onions.