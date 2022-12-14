Tester talks rural politics on ‘Meet the Press’

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., discussed rural politics on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Asked by host Chuck Todd about “what’s got to change” for Democrats to do better in rural states, Tester said, “We got to focus our message more on the things we’re doing for rural America. I’ll give you a prime example. I’ve got a couple of bills that deal with big packers and meat consolidation, and how the market I believe is totally manipulated and, and if we can get those bills through, it will allow for folks that are cow/calf operators to be able to make a living. If we’re able to do that this Congress, Democrats will have done that, and hopefully there’ll be Republicans — and I’m sure there will be, as a matter of fact, because we got Chuck Grassley on board and others — to get some of these bills across the line. But we need to talk about it.“

And we don’t talk about near enough. The infrastructure package is a prime example. It’s going to help rural America big time, when it comes to broadband and electrical distribution and roads and bridges. We didn’t talk about it. We didn’t talk about it from a rural perspective. It has to be a concentrated effort, and we’re very bad at message, and we need to work at that and get that message out to rural America, so rural America knows who’s fighting for them. And I think it’s across the board. And if we’re able to do that and do that effectively, Chuck, you’ll see those numbers change.”