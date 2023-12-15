teVelde is appointed to Weld County Farm bureau board

teVelde

AGPROfessional’s Senior Principal Engineer, Chad teVelde, P.E. has been appointed to

the Weld County Farm Bureau board of directors.

teVelde’s connection to the dairy industry is deeply rooted, having grown up on his family’s dairy in Chino, Calif.

His hands-on experience extends to operating a dairy in partnership with his brother in Nebraska and beyond. teVelde earned his degree in agricultural engineering from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. In 2002, he launched his engineering consulting career, specializing in dairy and building design.

teVelde joined AGPROfessionals in 2011, assuming the role of senior professional engineer. Within our

organization, is dedicated to serving our clients by offering a range of new and existing dairy development services, encompassing site selection, construction, irrigation structures, waste-water pond design and permitting, and more.

Throughout his career, teVelde has played a pivotal role in the design and permitting of over 30 new dairy projects, spanning a wide range of sizes from 800 to 15,000 cows. In addition to his involvement in new designs, he has provided support and designs for over 50 dairy remodel projects.

teVelde is well-versed in working with diverse dairy systems, including freestall, cross-vent, open lot, and robot dairy facilities. His expertise lies in crafting dairy designs that contribute significantly to the owner’s profitability by reducing costs. He ensures that improvements and equipment upgrades positively impact the bottom line.

Before joining our team in Colorado, teVelde played a pivotal role in a consulting firm in Visalia, Calif. In this capacity, he was involved in permitting processes for dairy buildings, ponds and drainage. His responsibilities also extended to collaboration with county air districts and water boards, showcasing his comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements in the dairy industry.

AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused, full-service agricultural development and advocacy company providing a broad spectrum of agricultural services to farmers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. A professional problem-solving firm, AGPROfessionals focuses on achieving the goals of its agricultural clients and advocating for their success.

AGPROfessionals, headquartered in Greeley, Colo., has team members strategically located in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Idaho.