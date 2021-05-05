Texan to judge Colorado’s junior Breed Bash

BRUSH, Colo. — Cheramie Viator of Texas will officiate the show and showmanship portion of the 2021 Breed Bash, a new multi-breed state field day to be June 5 and 6 in Brush.

Viator is a Louisiana native, who served on national junior Angus and Brangus boards growing up. She was a national showmanship champion and a member of the livestock judging team at Texas A&M.

Her background also includes working for large ranches, including Silver Spur Ranch where she was responsible for genetics, bull development, registered cattle marketing and all natural/age and source audits for the 15,000-head cowherd at ranch locations in Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Nebraska. Annually, she coordinated their AI program for 2,000 to 3,000 heifers and bull development for 250-plus bulls.

Today, Viator works for Westway Feed Products as their national marketing manager. She also owns multiple breeds of cattle. She and her mother operate a small cow/calf operation together near College Station, Texas.

Viator will judge the showmanship and breed shows on June 6 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush.

Breed Bash is an effort by junior advisors from Colorado’s Angus, Hereford, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental associations, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. The collaborative state field day includes educational contests, showmanship, and breed shows. It is geared for youth owning registered cattle.

Animal check-in and some competitions will be Saturday, June 5. Entries for beef quiz bowl, salesmanship, speech, and photography contests are found on the same entry form with showmanship and cattle show. The educational contests are free and open to any youth, with a first-come first serve signup in some competitions. An informal awards ceremony and junior breed association meetings will wrap up the day.

On Sunday, June 6, the Blow-n-Go shows will start at 8 a.m. with showmanship, followed by individual breed shows and culminate with a Supreme Champion. Showman must be members of their respective Colorado junior breed association. The cattle shows are $20 per head. Entry deadline is May 15.

Google forms are available on https://www.facebook.com/Colorado-Breed-Bash . A schedule and entry forms also may be found on https://ColoradoSimmental.com/juniors.html or on http://www.coloradoangusassociation.com/juniors.html websites.

For more information, potential sponsors and exhibitors may contact breedbash@gmail.com .