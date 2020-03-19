TFI urges White House to designate fertilizer as essential

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter sent to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, The Fertilizer Institute President and CEO Corey Rosenbusch requested that the federal government recognize fertilizer and all agriculture inputs as “essential services” in order to ensure that American agriculture can remain operable and unfettered.

“The next six to eight weeks will be crucial to our members and their farmer customers, as they conduct spring planting activities. The timely delivery of plant nutrients to American farmers is critical to their ability to produce food, fuel, and fiber,” Rosenbusch said. “In order to get plant nutrients to the farm, the fertilizer industry relies on a safe and efficient transportation network, including rail carriers, ports, barges, pipelines, and trucks. In addition, the ability to move products across the border of Canada is also an important part of the fertilizer supply chain.”

TFI is not currently aware of any prohibitions contemplated on interstate shipments of goods to contain the spread of COVID-19 at this time, but stressed that such constraints could cripple the ability of its members to provide farmers with the fertilizers they need in a very limited planting window.

“Fertilizer is responsible for 50 percent of crop yields. It is essential to our nation’s agricultural production and food supply,” Rosenbusch continued. “Our members are taking steps to remain fully operational throughout the duration of this event while taking necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which they operate.”