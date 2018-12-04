Thad Paul receives Outstanding Alumni Award

The board of Larimer County Commissioners today acknowledged Larimer County Children, Youth and Families Division Manager Thad Paul for receiving the Colorado State University College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Alumni Award.

One of three recipients, Paul received the award at the annual CHHS banquet on Nov. 10, 2018.

The annual award is presented to those who have distinguished themselves while bringing honor to Colorado State University in their careers. "I'm very humbled by the honor," Paul said.

He received a bachelor's in human development and family atudies in 1998 from CSU and has worked tirelessly for 22 years as an advocate for children in Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice.

A person with tremendous compassion, Paul and his team work daily to reduce the number of child abuse neglect cases ­­— especially with children in very challenging situations ­— while always striving to keep children in a family setting. "Thad and the people that work for him do some of the most important work in local government, and frankly, the most difficult work," said Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly.