Pictured left to right are Kaitlin Castaneda, Laramie Davis, Big R Store Manager Andy Telck, Katie Cassiday and Faith Schreiber. Courtesy photo

Club

On behalf of the Good Luck 4-H Club, club officers President Kaitlin Castaneda, Vice President Katie Cassiday, Secretary Laramie Davis, and Treasurer Faith Schreiber met with Big R store Manager Andy Telck at the 120th and Colorado Blvd., Thornton Colo., store, to express the club’s appreciation for sponsoring the parking for 4-H members and leaders, during the 2023 Adams County Fair.

Club officers explained that in recent past years 4-Hers and their families were asked to pay to park during the county fair, in order to tend to their exhibits or attend 4-H sponsored events such as the Root Beer Float Party and Street Dance. Due to Big R’s generosity this was not the case this year. Thank you Big R stores.

