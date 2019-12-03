Thankful to be part of Greeley’s community

Each year the Greeley Stampede hosts one of Northern Colorado’s largest events and Fourth of July Celebrations. Throughout the event, we see over 220,000 guests enjoying the carnival, rodeos, concerts and overall each other’s company.

As part of the experience the Greeley Stampede offers, we are also helping community organizations, churches and non-profits raise funds through our parking, rodeos, concerts and everything in between. We are proud to announce that with the help of our guests, the Greeley Stampede was able to give back over $200,000 in 2019. This includes $25,000 to the NCMC Mammography Fund, $4,000 to High Plains Honor Flight and $75,000 in scholarships to name a few. Along with monetary donations, we were able to collect over 14,000 pounds of food for the Weld Food Bank.

Through our donations, we strive to achieve the third part of our mission statement which is to “strengthen our community.” We are committed to the families, friends and neighbors that help make the Greeley Stampede a success each year.

For opportunities to get involved with the Greeley Stampede and raise funds for your group, contact our Volunteer Chairman, Jesse Leos, at volunteers@greeleystampede.org.