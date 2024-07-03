What are you thankful for today? It is sometimes too easy to complain about life and all we are handed instead of thinking of all we do have. One day in particular brought joy and accomplishment to me and use of good training to others.

My husband was an EMT for 25 years and a volunteer with the local fire department. He also carries, as do most of us these days, a cell phone, which have pretty much replaced pagers.

This story happened awhile back when pagers were the norm. When he was working cattle or in the field, he often left both of his emergency pagers (one for the ambulance and one for fires) with me, knowing I could call his cell if he was needed. That day after lunch he drove out of the yard on his way to check cows. Within 2 minutes the ambulance pager sounded and the call was near our place. I lifted the phone to call and alert him, and his call sign came over the radio that he was on the scene. What service! In actuality, he was very near to coming onto the wreck when his phone rang. He almost witnessed it. The patient was one of our neighborhood young men, calling to say his leg was broken. It turns out my husband, first on the scene, called 911 and got the ambulance rolling. They were just completing paperwork on another call and came immediately. Of course, out in the country, that means a 20-minute wait.

In the meantime, I took the EMT bags over to the wreck, where hubby had already cut off a boot and sliced open the leg on the hurt one’s Wranglers. Fast work is necessary when swelling is sure to follow. The accident? Chasing heifers in a road ditch and crossing onto a paved road where the horse slipped and fell. Horse-1, Cowboy-0, and no man nor horse at fault. That is why it is called an accident. The young man’s dad was near him on the cow chase. I was dispatched to meet the ambulance. I do that well. No blood, no pain to look at, but I am helping.

With a paramedic, a driver and another EMT on the scene, I knelt down to reassure the hurt one. He looked at me and said, “Would you tell your son to quit texting me?”

Our son was at a bull sale 200 miles away and they were carrying on a conversation regarding the wreck, but the leg was starting to hurt and the young man was done with texting.

I know the ambulance crew is trained but it is still something to see. When the paramedic approached, he stretched out his hand, introduced himself, and got the patient’s name — all before he went to work. The crew put an air splint on his leg, gathered around and picked him up so straight I couldn’t believe it, and gently laid him on the gurney. It is things like this that makes me extra glad that we live where we do. It reminded me to suggest that each of us should thank our community volunteers, and become one if you can.

