Thatcher to join Syngenta

Syngenta has hired Mary Kay Thatcher as the senior lead in federal government relations in its Washington office.

Thatcher recently announced her retirement from the American Farm Bureau Federation after a 31-year career with the farm group.

Laura Peterson, head of federal government relations for Syngenta, said that Thatcher, well-known for building farm bill coalitions, will support the company's strategic federal government relations activities including outreach and advocacy and contribute to Syngenta's sustainable agriculture policy expertise, including the impact of digital technology.

Thatcher said in the news release that she is an admirer of the Syngenta's Good Growth Plan and considers it "truly a model approach for agriculture."

Before joining Farm Bureau in 1982, Thatcher served as a legislative assistant for agriculture and trade to Sen. Roger Jepsen, R-Iowa. She also served as director of congressional and public affairs for the Farm Credit Administration in the George H.W. Bush administration.

Thatcher is a graduate of Iowa State University where she earned degrees in animal science and agricultural economics. As a fifth-generation Iowa farmer, Thatcher has owned and operated her farm in Iowa for 23 years, producing corn, soybeans and livestock.