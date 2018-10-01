The 10 Colorado breeders who registered the most Angus

The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Colorado recorded a total of 2,573 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2018, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, association chief executive officer.

The 10 top recorders in Colorado are: Gale L and Cynthia Haynes, Holyoke; Diamond Peak Cattle Co, Craig; Walter Angus, Hudson; Roger Mc Connell, Fort Collins; Spruce Mountain Ranch LLC, Larkspur; Marshall Cattle Company, Burlington; Adrian Weaver, Fort Collins; Lawson Angus Ranch, Calhan; Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen; George Jr. and Sarah Seidel, Livermore. Angus breeders across the nation in 2018 registered 327,067 head of Angus cattle. "Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry," Moczygemba said. "These results underscore our members' commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry."