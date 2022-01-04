The 116th NWSS parade canceled

DENVER, Colo. — Due to Denver weather forecasts Wednesday evening and dangerously low temperatures Thursday morning, National Western Stock Show management has decided to cancel the Stock Show Parade scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, at noon in downtown Denver.

“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show president and CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night. The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions. Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.” said Andrews.

The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square is also canceled.

The 116th National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m. The 16-day show runs from Jan. 8–Jan. 23. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.