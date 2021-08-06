The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021

With a $1,000,000 payout, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., is famous for being the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo” and is often called “The Daddy of ‘Em All.” The 125th running of the historic event provided thrills, chills, and spills as arena records were tied, new champions were crowned and legends were created.

“This rodeo is known throughout the world,” described Tim O’Connell, three-time PRCA world champion bareback rider and two-time Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle winner. “You don’t have to know rodeo, but you will know the Cheyenne Frontier Days. And it is special to us. This is holy ground for us.”

Utah cowboy Ryder Wright, from the multiple world title winning Wright family of saddle bronc cowboys, rode Marquee for a high-kicking 88.50 points and placed second behind his brother Stetson in the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Saddle Bronc event. With the brothers placing 1 and 2 in the championship round, a Wright family member was assured of finally winning an elusive first saddle bronc buckle at the world famous venue.



A Cheyenne Frontier Days public relations volunteer, right, talks to a crowd at the start of the popular "Behind the Chutes" tour at the world famous venue.



In what can best be described as "Wild Horse Winning Three to Nothing," this horse wiped out all three team members attempting to put a saddle on it during the beginning stages of the Wild Horse Race at the conclusion of the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.



In a contest of strength and determination, it is cowboy against horse in the annual Wild Horse Race at the conclusion of the historic Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo. As seen in this image, the horse usually wins.



A souvenir ribbon from the very first Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1897 can be seen in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. In that single day contest 125 years ago, the winning saddle bronc cowboy took home $25 and the winning horse earned $100.



2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady in Waiting, Savannah Messenger, takes part in the Grand Parade before the start of action in the championship round of rodeo on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021.



The traditional cowboy vibe is always on display for the big crowds during Cheyenne Frontier Days, even when moving steers during the middle of its championship round of rodeo.

