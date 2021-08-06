The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021
for The Fence Post
With a $1,000,000 payout, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., is famous for being the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo” and is often called “The Daddy of ‘Em All.” The 125th running of the historic event provided thrills, chills, and spills as arena records were tied, new champions were crowned and legends were created.
“This rodeo is known throughout the world,” described Tim O’Connell, three-time PRCA world champion bareback rider and two-time Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle winner. “You don’t have to know rodeo, but you will know the Cheyenne Frontier Days. And it is special to us. This is holy ground for us.”
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021
With a $1,000,000 payout, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo., is famous for being the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo” and is often called “The Daddy of ‘Em All.” The 125th running of the…