The 2025 Greeley Stampede Grand Marshals

The Greeley Stampede announced Ron Wildeman and Kelly Quick as the 2025 Grand Marshals, showcasing the best of public service. Photo courtesy Greeley Stampede

Marshals-RFP-041425

Community is built by those who are willing to give back. It’s the dedication of these public servants, who want to make a difference for nothing in return, that makes our community shine. The Greeley Stampede is a great example of this spirit. As a non-profit, the event depends on community members who volunteer their time and energy to make it a success. To honor those who give back, the Greeley Stampede recognizes individuals and groups as Grand Marshals. This title is our way of saying “thank you” for their hard work and commitment to the Greeley community. This year, we’re excited to announce Ron Wildeman and Kelly Quick as the 2025 Grand Marshals, showcasing the best of public service.

Whether it is volunteering for various boards including the Chamber of Commerce, Poudre Learning Center, and Weld County Workforce Development, or building houses for Habitat for Humanity to donating over 24 gallons of blood, Ron Wildeman embodies what it means to be a public servant. Since moving to Greeley in 1994, Ron has been an incredible asset to the community with his never-ending commitment to the betterment of northern Colorado. The company that Wildeman worked for, Winograd Steel and Supply now Norfolk Iron and Metal, had been supporters of the Greeley Stampede for many years with Harold Winograd helping Wildeman become involved with the community. Wildeman has been a key volunteer for the Greeley Stampede, serving on the committee and as the general chairman in 2011 and 2012. Wildeman has also been a dedicated member of the Greeley Rotary Club for 30 years serving as president in 2015-2016 and chaired the 100-year celebration in 2017. He has 27 years of perfect attendance. His leadership and ongoing involvement with the event, including his role with the Old Buckers and the Greeley Stampede Foundation, underscore his passion for preserving and promoting local traditions. “Helping people and volunteering was ingrained in me at a young age,” Wildeman said. “I would watch my mother help people in the community and learned the value of lending a hand to support others along with the satisfaction that comes with knowing you made a difference.” Wildeman’s dedication to community service is not just about fulfilling duties; it’s about making a meaningful impact. His actions reflect a deep-seated belief in the importance of giving back and supporting others. Through his various roles and contributions, Ron has become a pillar of the community, inspiring others with his unwavering commitment and selfless service.

Serving in the community alongside Wildeman is his partner, Kelly Quick. Often working out of the spotlight, Quick has been involved with several community organizations, drawing on a long family history in northern Colorado and the Greeley Stampede. Quick is the type of person who is always willing to step in and take care of whatever needs to be done, no matter how big or small the task. Quick’s dedication and commitment to the community are truly remarkable. She has a knack for identifying areas where help is needed and quietly stepping in to provide support. Her involvement spans various initiatives, from organizing local events to participating in charitable activities. Despite her significant contributions, Quick prefers to work behind the scenes, ensuring everything runs smoothly without seeking recognition for her efforts. “Kelly is a very organized person,” Wildeman said. “She jumps in to support the logistics of a fundraiser or event to ensure that it is running smoothly and efficiently, which is an incredible asset. Her ability to manage details and coordinate efforts is invaluable to our community.” Quick’s humility and willingness to serve make her an indispensable part of the community. Her quiet yet impactful presence is a testament to her character and dedication to making a positive difference.

Congratulations to Wildeman and Quick on being named Grand Marshals of the 2025 Greeley Stampede. This honor is a testament to their unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the community. Their tireless efforts and commitment to service have made a lasting impact on northern Colorado, and this recognition is well-deserved. As Grand Marshals, Wildeman and Quick will undoubtedly continue to inspire and lead by example, showcasing the true spirit of community involvement and support.