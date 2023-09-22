The 45th Annual National Golden Spur Award Honors to be held Nov. 3

Craig Haythorn, fourth generation owner and operator of Haythorn Land & Cattle Co., will receive the 45th National Golden Spur Award. Established in 1978, the award has been conferred upon iconic industry leaders whose unparalleled devotion to land and livestock has earned them notable respect and admiration from their peers. Photo by Peter Robbins

The 45th Annual National Golden Spur Award Honors, celebrating the spirit of the American rancher and the enduring tradition of ranching, is set to take place on Nov. 3, 2023, at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas, featuring an exclusive acoustic performance by country music superstar Cody Johnson.

This prestigious event is the pinnacle of recognition for the ranching and livestock industries, spotlighting those who forge ahead in continuing the incredible story of ranching. The night will be illuminated by the presence of the National Golden Spur Award honoree Craig Haythorn of Arthur, Neb., and the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award recipient Jimbo Humphreys of Dickens, Texas.

“We are thrilled to honor these exceptional individuals who embody the heart and soul of the American ranching tradition,” said Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center. “With special guest Cody Johnson adding his musical talent to the night, we are sure it’s going to be a memorable celebration of ranching heritage.”

Other notable appearances include professional announcer and host for The Cowboy Channel Justin McKee, Western singer and entertainer Red Steagall, CMA Award Winner Trent Willmon, and other special guests.

Proceeds from the National Golden Spur Award Honors will go towards the preservation of ranching heritage and history. To learn more about the National Golden Spur Award Honors and the award recipients, visit goldenspurhonors.com .

Tickets range from $150 to $400. All tickets include access to the National Golden Spur Award Honors Pre-Show Reception and the Awards Show. Select tickets also grant access to the Cattleman’s Club VIP Dining, a unique culinary experience with exclusively themed food stations and beverages.

Tickets are available through the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences box office and website. For more information on ticket pricing, inclusions, the event schedule, and planning your visit, check out the official event website at goldenspurhonors.com .