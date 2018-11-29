The 55th Annual Colorado Farm Show is set for Jan. 29-30-31 in Greeley, Colo.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Farm Show board and volunteers hope you are making plans to attend the Colorado Farm Show, which is one of the largest — and oldest — farm shows in the nation at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, within Weld County. Here's some ag facts to ponder in Weld County and Colorado:

According to the USDA's Economic Research Service data for cash receipts, in 2017 Colorado ranked 22nd nationally for total state cash receipts for all commodities at $6,781,142,000, representing 1.8 percent of cash receipts for all commodities in the United States.

Also, according to the 2012 Census of Agriculture, total value of agricultural products sold in Colorado was $7,780,874,000, making Colorado 20th in the nation.

And total value of agriculture products sold in Weld County was $1,860,718,000, ranking first in the Colorado and nineth in the nation.

Making this year's theme more timely: "If you eat it, drink it or wear it, agriculture produced it!"

The past five decades is a history rich in volunteers coming together to provide a series of educational programs and exhibits of interest to the agriculture community. It is a story of how a community event has grown to become one of national repute, one that many exhibitors have on their "must attend" lists. And it is a story of how an annual event, by growing and bettering itself, helps to improve the facilities used by other groups during other times of the year.

The 55th annual three-day event features almost 350 ag-related exhibits and draws more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region interested in learning more about ag products, services and machinery. There's tons of educational breakouts over those three days, including:

Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Climate Smart Ag, Partners in Ag and many more.

The Colorado Farm Show is also proud to support area youth pursuing a degree in an agricultural field of study at the college or university of their choice with over $27,000 in college scholarships this year and has awarded over $207,000 through these many years.

There's no admission fee to attend but there is a $5 parking fee, which includes a complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door. No limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter.

To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 55th Colorado Farm Show, Jan. 29-31, at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, visit http://www.coloradofarmshow.com/.

Need more information or have questions, please contact Brian Allmer, Colorado Farm Show marketing chair at (970) 656-3489 or email barnmedia@yahoo.com. ❖