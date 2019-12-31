The 56th Annual Colorado Farm Show is set for Jan. 28-30 in Greeley, Colo.

The CO Farm Show Board and volunteers hope you are making plans to attend The Colorado Farm Show is one of the largest — and oldest — farm shows in the nation at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, within Weld County. Here’s some facts to ponder about agriculture in Weld County and Colorado:

• According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service data for cash receipts, in 2017 Colorado ranked 22nd nationally for total state cash receipts for all commodities at $6,781,142,000, representing 1.8% of cash receipts for all commodities in the United States.

• Also, according to the 2012 Census of Agriculture, total value of agricultural products sold in Colorado was $7,780,874,000, making Colorado 20th in the nation.

• And total value of agriculture products sold in Weld County was $1,860,718,000, ranking first in the Colorado and nineth in the nation.

The past five decades plus is a history rich in volunteers coming together to provide a series of educational programs and exhibits of interest to the agriculture community. It is a story of how a community event has grown to become one of national repute, one that many exhibitors have on their “must attend” lists. And it is a story of how an annual event, by growing and bettering itself, helps to improve the facilities used by other groups during other times of the year.

The 56th annual three-day event features almost 350 ag-related exhibits and draws more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region interested in learning more about ag products, services and machinery. There are tons of educational breakouts over those three days, including:

Ag Spotlight, Beef, Colorado Produce, Equine, Dairy, Colorado Weather Report, Ag Outlook, Colorado Agriculture Education, Ag Outlook, Partners in Ag, Ag Energy Day, Sheep Day, Water Issues in Colorado, Colorado AgrAbility, Annie’s Project, Weed Issues and many more.

The Colorado Farm Show is also proud to support area youth pursuing a degree in an agricultural field of study at the college or university of their choice with over $29,000 in college scholarships this year and has awarded over $262,000 thru these many years. Check out the 2020 Colorado Farm Show Scholarship Winners online at https://www.coloradofarmshow.com/scholarship.

There’s no admission fee to attend but there is a $5 parking fee, which includes a complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door. There is no limit to how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter, so we hope you are making plans to attend each and every day.

To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 56th Colorado Farm Show, Jan 28-30 at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colo., please visit http://www.coloradofarmshow.com/.