The 5th female in Kansas State FFA history earns ‘Star Farmer’ award

New Kansas State FFA Star Farmer Ella Pachta checks on her cows and gives them mineral while they are on summer pasture. Courtesy photo

With as much effervescence and joy in raising her cattle herd as she exudes for just having won the highest honor in Kansas for a young farmer, teenager Ella Pachta of rural Belleville, Kan., is the newest Kansas State FFA Star Farmer, after receiving the award at the state FFA Convention in Manhattan, Kan., June 2. Pachta is also only the fifth female to be awarded Star Farmer in Kansas FFA history. The honor is geared to a person who goes above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and their SAE (supervised agriculture experience).

The 18-year old Pachta who graduated two weeks earlier from Republic County High School in north central Kansas told The Fence Post, that when her name was announced onstage as the Star Farmer she was surprised.

“It was kind of a shock, I think my heart skipped a beat. When I go into something I know there are other good candidates, so I didn’t expect to win. It was a lot of mixed emotions, very sentimental to me and knowing my hard work paid off,” Pachta said, while she briefly stopped swathing.

She earned the Star Farmer award for her SAE in both Beef Production Agricultural Entrepreneurship and Forage Production.

With a herd of 20 beef commercial cows, the newly-graduated farmer works daily to background her calves until they’re 400-500 pounds, then sells them. Her cows go to corn stalks. Pachta puts up hay with the family’s Pachta Hay Farm business and also farms her own 22 acres of alfalfa that goes to her calves’ feed.

She also won the FFA Forage Production Proficiency Award, and earned fourth place in employment skills (job interviewing) in an LDE (leadership development event).

“This is a tremendous honor not only for Ella and her family but for our chapter and ag education program as well. Ella has gained many ag-related skills through her supervised ag experience program, but probably most importantly, she has learned to articulate the lessons learned and the importance of agriculture,” said Jed Strnad, FFA adviser and agriculture instructor at Republic County Junior/Senior High School in Belleville, Kan. Strnad and co-adviser Cara Holtorf joined Pachta and other award recipients onstage at the convention.

Pachta is only the fifth female in Kansas State FFA history to be awarded Star Farmer.

In 2018, Natalie Hawkins of Atwood, Kan., won Star Farmer. In 2016, Samantha Beauchamp, Holton won. Two decades earlier in 1995, Elizabeth Neufeld of Inman, Kan., won Star Farmer. Eighteen years previously, Lorena Croucher, Garnett earned the award in 1977.

Pachta gets strong support from her brother who helped with the hay operation, and from her two sisters who help with the cattle, as well as proud parents Jenny and Garry Pachta.

“It’s pretty amazing. We did some research and also the last Star Farmer from our area was in 1982 and it was my husband’s cousin Loren Pachta. Ella just has that goal to go above and beyond,” said mom Jenny. “Ella has done a lot of it herself. Her dad, brothers and sisters helped, but she took it and started running with it. We’re all very proud of her.”

Ella Pachta, new Kansas State FFA Star Farmer, swaths alfalfa in rural Belleville, Kan. Courtesy photo Star-RFP-061923-3

Kansas FFA officials shared that many of the star farmers have used this experience to start their careers.

“It is always fun to watch these young people get recognized for their work on their supervised agriculture experience programs. This is always a highlight of the convention, because it’s the culmination of not just one year of work, but four to five years of the students’ work,” said Beth Gaines, executive director at the Kansas FFA Foundation.

Pachta loves riding in the field, and there are times when she appreciates the quiet and solitude of working alone. Driving the swather and cutting hay all summer long is therapeutic, especially knowing she’s creating hay for her cattle, she said.

The next steps for the newly-minted Star Farmer include preparing to start college at Kansas State University with a planned major in agricultural economics with a minor in animal science. She’s also looking forward to going to the National FFA Convention. After college, she plans to return to her home area and be part of K-State Extension.

Ella Pachta with Kansas Star Farmer plaques after winning the highest state FFA award for a farmer. Photo courtesy Kansas FFA Star-RFP-061923-1

“She’s a pretty phenomenal girl and to maintain good grades on top of it all…” said mom Jenny, noting Ella earned valedictorian of her class (the highest performing student in her class).

In addition to earning Star Farmer and State Proficiency Winner at the FFA convention, Pachta is a State Degree recipient.

Other FFA students at Republic County High School earning state awards are: Trey Melton-State Proficiency winner and State Degree recipient, Kadence Henke-State Proficiency finalist, also Garrett Siemsen and Emily Hansen who are both State Degree recipients. FFA alumni held a special public reception to honor Pachta, Melton, Henke, Siemsen and Hansen, Monday, June 5 at their high school.

“FFA is much more than just farming. I get to interact with people who have similar backgrounds, but also with others who have totally different backgrounds. You learn a lot of skills and responsibility. They prepared me for the real world, and you get hands-on experience that brought a lot of value to my character,” Pachta said. She tells other kids that they’ll get out of it what they put into it. Part of her awards resulted from filling out applications that took some work.

It was in her freshman year of high school that Pachta started her mostly black Angus herd of 20. It’s a commercial herd with cross breeds. She had initially purchased seven cows from their cattle buyer, then sold some that were old, bought younger ones, and saved some replacement heifers.

Her favorite time of the year is calving season.

“I love seeing the baby calves on the ground, and I think the fact that I’m a producer and producing food for the world, which is a small percentage of people to produce food for the world; I love working with my family, my dad and sister,” Pachta said.

“It’s heartwarming that I get to raise hay for my cows too. I love it, and agriculture is just really important to me.”