The 99th Greeley Stampede has beenn postponed

In these unprecedented times, it is with heavy hearts that we will be postponing the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede that was scheduled for June 24-July 5, 2020. The decision has been made in response to the direction from health officials and the affect COVID-19 is having on our community. As difficult as it is to make the decision to postpone the event, it is with the best intentions as we seek to protect the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff.

Due to the unfortunate need to postpone the event, the Greeley Stampede will be offering refunds to ticket holders or a credit for 2021 events. Information on how to claim a refund or a credit will be available soon. We will post updates and contact ticket holders on the refund process when available. Please send questions to info@greeleystampede.org.

We cannot thank our community, sponsors and supporters enough for their understanding and cooperation. The impact of COVID-19 has been felt everywhere and only together we will see this through. Together, we will celebrate again at the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede on June 23-July 4, 2021.