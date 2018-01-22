The Allan Nation scholarship fund is taking scholarship applications

Jim and Dawn Gerrish proposed this scholarship fund and helped get it started. Our grateful thanks to them for the idea and the initial work they put into the scholarship.

As a memorial to Allan Nation, we have established a scholarship fund to help young people attend one of The Stockman Grass Farmer Schools. Nation was always encouraging young people to join the ranks of producers in the local, natural food movement that he so loved and supported. We plan to limit the applicants to people under the age of 40.

You do not have to own a farm or a ranch. Submit an application and you will be considered.

Since Nation was a writer and loved good writing, the scholarships will be awarded based on an essay explaining how attending one of The Stockman Grass Farmer Schools will help you move toward your goals. Where are you today and where do you want to be five years from now? How will attending this particular SGF School help you move in that direction? Why do you believe grass farming is important to the environment and well-being of the consumer or in what ways does this practice of natural, sustainable farming serve the greater good?

Specifics are simple. No more than 500 words. Preferred method of submission is an email in a Word document format to sgfsample@aol.com. Hard copy printed submissions are acceptable and should be mailed to Stockman Grass Farmer, PO Box 2300, Ridgeland, MS 39158. No handwritten submissions please. Be sure to include all contact information including a phone number. Each scholarship will pay a portion of a school's tuition. The recipients will be responsible for the school balance, travel, lodging and some meals. The essays will be evaluated by a panel of SGF judges.

If you would like to be a part of this scholarship by donating funds, SGF has partnered with the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation to receive the funds and make available the opportunity for you donation to be tax deductible. Make your donation check out to Ross Lynn Foundation: Allan Nation Fund and mail it to Ross Lynn Foundation, PO Box 905, Ruston, LA 71273 or go to http://www.rosslynnfoundation.org to make your donations online.

Recommended Stories For You

Ross raised produce on his family farm in North Louisiana and was a proponent of sustainable, natural agricultural practices. He was a family friend of the SGF partnbers. Read more about the Ross Lynn Foundation on their website.

For more information, contact SGF at by phone at (800) 748-9808; by mail PO Box 2300 Ridgeland, MS 39158 or email sgfsample@aol.com.