The annual discussion

In 1984 individuals across the state circulated petitions to initiate a law that said South Dakota schools could not start until after Labor Day. This was a grassroots project that came from the people. From BallotPedia, “The South Dakota School After Labor Day Initiative, was on the Nov. 6, 1984, ballot as an indirect initiated state statute. An indirect initiated state statute, means the petitions with the required number of valid signatures are filed, then the initiative is presented to the state legislature. Legislators have a certain number of days to adopt the initiative into law. If they do not act or if they reject the initiative, the initiative is put on the ballot for the voters to decide.” The initiative was passed by the voters in the general election.

The law stood until 1993 when the state legislature repealed the provision. Why? Apparently, the Rapid City School District didn’t like the mandate and that district started making noises that they might want to go to year-round school, so the law should be repealed, and it was. Rapid City never had any intention of year round school. So much for the citizens of the state being heeded by their legislators.

Interestingly, the 1993 legislation also authorized a citizen signature petition process to put the school year start date decision before voters instead of being made by the local school board. In other words, the process can override the school board.

“SDCL 13-26-9. School board decision on opening day of classes — Petition for referendum. A decision by a school board to schedule the opening day of classes before the first Tuesday following the first Monday in September may be referred to a vote of the qualified voters of the school district by the filing of a petition signed by five percent of the registered voters in the school district, based upon the total number of registered voters voting at the last preceding general election, for districts with more than five thousand registered voters. Petitions in districts with less than five thousand registered voters must be signed by five percent of the total number of registered voters at the last preceding general election. The board, in scheduling the opening day of classes, shall allow sufficient time for the referendum process authorized in this section.”

When schools start in mid-August and there are several hot days, there are a few parents who try to demand air conditioning has to be installed before the next school year starts. Schools cannot afford to retrofit for the few uncomfortable days.

An alternative is to start school after Labor Day when temperatures have moderated.

Sports activities appear to be the driving force behind the August starts. Willow Lake and Wall, S.D., appear to be the only schools in the state that start after Labor Day. Somehow, they manage to have vibrant sports programs. Inquiring minds may want to find out how they do the scheduling.

Sanders can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .