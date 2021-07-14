The best 16 days in January are back

DENVER — The crown jewel of Denver and Colorado’s favorite western tradition, the beloved National Western Stock Show, is back in the saddle Jan. 8-23, 2022. After a year of postponement, stock show management, staff, and all of Denver are excited to welcome fans back to the best 16 days in January. Preparations are in full swing for the biggest and best comeback in history.

The 2022 Stock Show promises to showcase all your favorite western traditions, events, and activities, plus this January marks the highly anticipated unveiling of the newly constructed Cille and Ron Williams Yards. Embodying the unique and iconic traditions of the Denver stockyards, these Yards now stretch across 20 acres of the historic site. The Yards will be back to business hosting the Super Bowl of livestock shows with more than 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, longhorns and others.

The 2022 Stock Show will also celebrate the grand opening of the new 46,000 square foot HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center. A centerpiece on the iconic site of the new and improved Yards, with state-of-the-art auction and show arenas, this new Stockyards Event Center will be the talk of the livestock town. The new Yards and Stockyards Event Center are part of the emerging National Western Center, the forever home of the National Western Stock Show.

Stock show is also excited to announce the return of the annual National Anthem Contest. Interested vocalists can submit a video singing the National Anthem for a chance to perform at a pro rodeo during the 2022 stock show this January. For more information visit, nationalwestern.com/NationalAnthem.

Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show go on sale on Sept. 18, 2021. Become a stock show Insider at nationalwestern.com and follow on social @nationalwestern for special presale ticket offers, up-to-date information on the schedule of events, and more.