The Best 16 Days in January celebrates the second highest attendance in stock show history

DENVER – The 114th National Western Stock Show celebrated sixteen days with 707,922 guests, making it the second highest attended show in stock show history. The grand champion attendance record of 726,972 guests was set in 2006 during the 100th Anniversary.

“Thank you to every single stock show fan, exhibitor, family member, contestant and volunteer who joined in the celebration this year,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO. “Each person plays an important role, helping us keep the Western tradition alive right here in the heart of Denver.”

In addition to strong attendance, the three major funding events for the National Western Scholarship Trust also had a successful year. The Auction of Junior Livestock Champions hit an all-time high of $1,066,000 in sales. The Citizens of the West dinner, honoring Marcy and Bruce Benson, once again sold out, and the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale tallied nearly $850,000 in sales.

“These three events fund 100 scholarships that range anywhere from $2,500 to $15,000 per student,” Andrews said. “We are incredibly grateful to all the supporters who contribute to these events, as they are directly funding the future of agriculture by helping students who are studying in the fields of agriculture and rural medicine.”

Andrews also contributes the success of Stock Show to the dedication and hard work of more than 800 volunteers; the support of the cty of Denver; the WSSA board of directors; sponsor partners; the livestock, horse and rodeo committees; and again, to the amazing fans who come out every year to celebrate the “Best 16 Days in January.”

The 115th National Western Stock Show is Jan. 9-24, 2021.