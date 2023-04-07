The best crops

I grew up on a farm in southwestern South Dakota, as did four generations of family before me. We have worked 130 years producing agricultural products for sale and sustenance, now including our children and grandchildren, six generations in agriculture, always in this same county. Raising crops such as corn, hay, apples and garden produce in the early days and currently alfalfa hay and corn, the extended family has lived the weather-dependent life of farmers and ranchers. We have been fortunate, most years, to have good yields, yet the best products of all have been the children.

How many times have you heard, or even said, farming and ranching is not just a business it is a way of life? It is easiest to grasp the meaning when you interact with farm and ranch children. Inherent with parenting is the ability to teach children about life, business and work ethic. Those objectives may be easier for those of us in farming and ranching simply because children can grow up as truly active participants in the business. We start early taking kids along to check cows or crops, getting them accustomed to rural living and as a way to spend more time with dad during the busy seasons. As the children grow they are taught to do chores and work activities commensurate with the ages, maturity levels and abilities. They catch on quickly.

One year’s calving was nearly a new experience, as we saw it through the eyes, and comments, of a 4-year-old granddaughter. One day as we moseyed out to the heifer lot, her little 2-year-old brother walking through every snow-melt puddle on the way, she shushed us often, afraid we’d spook the cattle. After standing near the gate for a few minutes she said, “That one’s calving. Look! Her airbag is out.”

In her short life she’s heard of saddle bags, plastic bags, airbags, and water bags, so had a grasp on what it was as well as what it signified, and it did look like an airbag.

Ranch kids do learn the facts of life, including that animals die, sooner than most children learn that lesson. When these kids grow up knowing this fact, they are less likely to be overwrought when an animal dies, having learned that death is just a normal part of having animals. As a 4-Her, I showed fat steers, knowing full well the day would come when the steers would be sold to be butchered. It was even joked that buyers paid more when a cute little girl led her calf to slaughter, as it were, and we girls always shed a few tears and sniffled as we paraded the beef around the sale ring.

Kids also come up with their own nomenclature. We use elastrator bands on the bull calves, banding them during the course of ear tagging. One of the kids asked if granddad had put a band on the calves’ “berries,” when he was out ear tagging. We have started saying the breeding bulls are “berry good.”

We’ve learned new sayings and had fun with the kids, as they also developed a sense of humor as well as life in agriculture.

