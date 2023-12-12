The Cowboy Channel to broadcast live double-header of Wrangler NFR on Dec. 13

LAS VEGAS — The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo and Home of the National Finals Rodeo, will broadcast live a special matinee rodeo performance on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT of the Wrangler NFR. This special Go Round of the Wrangler NFR, initially scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, was canceled due to the tragic events that occurred on the UNLV Campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The original $11.5 million purse will remain the same and be paid out in full over the 10 rounds and now nine days of competition versus the original 10 days of competition previously scheduled. According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association board of directors and Las Vegas Events board of trustees, there will be no public access to this round, so the only way to watch the competition is to tune in to The Cowboy Channel and PRCA on Cowboy Channel+. It’s important to note that due to the timing of this special Wednesday matinee of the Wrangler NFR Go Round, the performance will not broadcast live on RFD-TV and will broadcast exclusively only on The Cowboy Channel and be available for live stream on PRCA on Cowboy Channel+. Viewers are encouraged to tune in for the special Wrangler NFR Go Round broadcast at 1 p.m. ET, or if unable to watch live, to hit record on their cable/satellite DVR. Then, at 8:45 p.m. ET, the Wrangler NFR Round 7 will air as originally scheduled, and the broadcast schedule for the Wrangler National Finals Rounds on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV will continue as planned, broadcasting every day between now and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Cowboy Channel is in its fourth consecutive year as the official media partner of the PRCA and Home of the NFR. Broadcasting on The Cowboy Channel for the surrounding events around the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo started on Tuesday, Dec. 5 with the PRCA Back Number Ceremony followed by the PRCA Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Although the Wrangler NFR Round 1 did not air as originally planned, The Cowboy Channel started broadcasting live on Thursday, Dec. 7 from The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center with its original shoulder programming line-up featuring all things happening around Las Vegas around the 10 days of the National Finals Rodeo.

National Finals Rodeo Broadcast Schedule on The Cowboy Channel & RFD-TV

Now through Dec. 16:

4 p.m. ET: Zero In

4:30 p.m. ET: Rodeo Deep Dive

5 p.m. ET: NFR Tailgate Party

7 p.m. ET: Western Sports Round-Up

8 p.m. ET: NFR Pre-Show

8:45 p.m. ET: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

11:30 p.m. ET: NFR Post-Show

12:30 a.m. ET: NFR Buckle Presentation

The 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo features the top 120 cowboys and cowgirls in the world for a nine-day, 10-round competition to determine the winners of the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $11.5 million purse.

For the complete broadcast and live streaming schedule of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and more on The Cowboy Channel visit: http://www.thecowboychannel.com .

To find The Cowboy Channel on your cable/satellite system, please visit:

thecowboychannel.com/find-us-on-tv.

Live streaming + on demand of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and all rodeos throughout the year is available by subscribing to PRCA on Cowboy Channel+.