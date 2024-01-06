The effect of wolves

I have spent the last year investigating and researching policy reflective of the urbanization of Colorado and the effects that it has on ranchers. Notably, the the importance of trust in agents of change and the growing urban-rural divide of Colorado. These two notes pulled from the larger work are imperative to the conversation of the recent wolf introduction when looking forward to a Colorado landscape inclusive of wolves.

Carlson et al’s research emphasizes that acceptance of wildlife, specifically carnivore, risks is dependent on trust in the agency managing those risks (Carlson et al 2023). The 10-J ruling, in effect Dec. 8, is seen as “an essential tool for [ranchers] dealing with an already bad situation” (Pace 2023a) and supports Carlson’s research in the way that by implementing this legislature, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working to build trust with ranchers. Pace’s coverage of a public comments session in Craig, Colo., details the fear, helplessness, stress and anger of attendants. These feelings from early 2023 are echoed as wolves enter the landscape, with local ranchers feeling blindsided by agents of change without warning of the introduction to their backyard.

The urban-rural divide of Colorado boils down to a difference in experience and lifestyle between the citizen’s of the state. The physical separation between the two voter groups, mirrors the opposing population types, rural and urban, creating a natural dichotomy. This can further be connected to Carolan’s later research highlighting the feeling of rural communities that they are being left behind as they have less political capital (Carolan 2020). The social, geographical, and political divide of Colorado’s citizens comes from lived experiences and shared worldviews with their respective communities. The trouble comes from the division of these groups, and the actions taken that effect the livelihoods of entire communities. This division is only bridged through sharing experiences and listening with intention.

At 5.20 p.m. on Dec. 18, I received an email from the CPW from their mailing list for wolf reintroduction. I signed up for the updates after Proposition 114 was passed and I realized that this decision would determine the viability of my future in ranching. As I opened the email, I expected another fact sheet of advice on how to deal with an encounter; I was floored at what I read. Five wolves had been released in Radium. A distance from home that I was assured that if I was lost, I could always just ride home (a day long ride but doable).

Disbelief is what first struck me, and now writing this, a pit in my stomach that comes from some combination of fear, stress and anxiety. I hear my neighbors and friends demanding that someone, really anyone, hears their side of the story and tries to understand how this action has devastated their futures as livestock producers.

To be a rancher is to raise an animal or a product that you are proud to stand behind and say “this is the product of my family’s hard work.” This means that the livestock’s health and safety comes above everything. It means laying awake at 3 a.m. thinking about how an early frost will affect the health of cattle. Ranching is kids learning from their parents and raising their 4-H animal themselves, and taking pride in feeding and checking them morning and evening. It is going through livestock every three

hours around the clock during calving and lambing, and staying up to make sure everything is going smoothly. At gathering time, it is checking “just one more spot” as the light is quickly fading and returning home well after dark, knowing that at first light they will be back out searching.

So with the wolves now here in Colorado, what are ranchers feeling?

Feelings of devastation for the wildlife that have suffered reduced numbers following the strong winter of the year before. Sadness, that as stewards of the land, they will have to see the wildlife and their livestock not only face the hardships of a Colorado winter but now also change their ingrained herd patterns and habits in response to wolf predation.

Helplessness, as many parents explain to their children that they cannot do their chores alone anymore because as parents they fear for their safety with wolves in the area. The tough conversations around not being able to defend their livestock, and having no meaningful response to the endless “but why?” Asking if their 4-H steer, or lamb, or pig will be OK.

Worry, as in the days following the release, helicopters and planes circle areas that they only check in the fall and spring for wildlife counts. The worry of not knowing what is happening right in their own backyards.

Anger at choices made by populations whose livelihoods will be unaffected. Anger that this particular choice may be the breaking point for a family ranch already burdened by the strains of operating a livestock business.

Fear for family, livestock, and the future. Fear that the future holds impending danger for the viability of old and young ranchers alike in Colorado.

The damage to the livelihoods of many ranchers in Colorado has been done as those five wolves stepped into the landscape. Now, it is imperative to work collectively to understand the extent that this choice will affect the rural population and support the community with the most to lose.