The classic story, The Emperor’s New Clothes, by Hans Christian Anderson tells of a king who was duped into thinking his new suit of clothing was so fine it couldn’t be seen. Many in his court and others were afraid to disagree. However, as he paraded through the town to show off his fine new wardrobe one little girl blurted out “the king has no clothes” then others got the nerve to say so as well. This is really the story of human caused climate change. CO2 emissions and methane emissions from cows causing climate change are a sham. The mantra of human caused climate change has been so loud and threatening many who know better or who should know better keep silent on the facts.

The promoters of this woefully unscientific notion were forced to drop the terminology “man-caused global warming” and instead cry out “climate change” because warming was not garnering the frenetic pace predicted.

CO2 is the transfer molecule of life in the carbon-based system called earth. CO2 is largely stored in the oceans and the oceans cover 75% of the earth’s surface. The amount of CO2 stored in the oceans is exponentially larger than what can be stored on land. Its release is driven by the relative efficiency of sunlight striking the earth, oceans and land. This efficiency is regulated by the complex gravitational relationship between the earth, moon and the sun. This was designed and fixed into place by Almighty God.

Green growing plants take in CO2 and via the process of photosynthesis produce food, water and oxygen. This is common knowledge among eighth graders of my generation. The only gas that can appreciably affect temperature is water vapor when it forms visible clouds.

Cattle do emit methane during their digestive process. However, the wetlands, via rotting vegetation, produce several orders of magnitude more methane. The same crowd worships wetlands.

It’s well proven that a lie told often enough with conviction becomes accepted as truth. The danger of these notions being proffered for several decades is they are accepted by many unsuspecting and uninformed among the populous. This allows the drastic and devastating attack on agriculture by governments around the world, which will in turn devastate food production. The 30×30 proposed plan here in the USA would remove 30% of food and fiber producing lands from production.

The Dutch government is proposing the outright closure of at least 11,600 farms and forcing 17,600 farmers to drastically reduce their herds. Holland is a significant source of food for Europe. Compounding the problem of food production in Europe, the Irish government is proposing the liquidation of 1.3 million cattle to meet ludicrous climate goals.

Deserving serious concern is the solar cycle and the energy released to the solar system including Earth. The energy emitted by the sun waxes and wanes during an 11-year cycle. The waxing or increasing periods are called solar maximums and the waning periods, minimums. There is at this time a solar maximum which is being designated as grand, predicted for 2025 (see NASA/NOAA website) at which time solar energy will peak. In the past few years and through 2025, the earth has and will receive higher amounts of solar radiation. This will produce some warming, most notably in the oceans. This warming will trigger higher amounts of CO2 to be released. Stronger storms and record precipitation will also be seen. After the peak, a grand solar minimum is predicted, which will produce global cooling. The cooling period is predicted to last into the early 2050’s. Historically, food production has been greatly reduced during these periods.

Political leaders and academics should abandon the naked emperor of man-caused climate change. At this time, they should be researching cool season table crops and greenhouse technology to feed the planet.

Haynes is president of The Organization for Competitive Markets and vice president of Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming.